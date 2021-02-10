Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price hoisted by BWS Financial from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVYA. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,863. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

