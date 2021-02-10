AVEO Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 925 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,472.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

