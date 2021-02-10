Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

