Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 554,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

