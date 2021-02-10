Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.41. Aware shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,399 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

In related news, CFO David Brian Barcelo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at $313,657.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Aware worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

