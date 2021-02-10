AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.84 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €24.84 ($29.22) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €19.29 ($22.70). 3,994,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.82.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

