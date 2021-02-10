Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.00 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 407,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.86.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.