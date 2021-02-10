Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.92 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002922 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $54.92 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

