Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

