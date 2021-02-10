B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rekor Systems in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

