B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a C$9.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.22.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.41. 1,983,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.98.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

