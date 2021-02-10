BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
OTCMKTS:BAESY remained flat at $$26.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 113,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
Featured Article: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.