BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY remained flat at $$26.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 113,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

