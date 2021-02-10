Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,329 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

