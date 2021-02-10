Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

KIM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 224,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,362. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

