Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 96,258 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,258 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,679,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 309,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,352 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 661,749 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,450,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

