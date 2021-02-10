Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

