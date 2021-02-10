Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000.

Several research firms recently commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

NYSE:JBT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.60. 3,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,817 shares of company stock worth $1,026,147. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

