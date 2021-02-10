Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Ball by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,324 shares of company stock worth $19,235,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.