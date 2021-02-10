Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $22.64 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,667. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.