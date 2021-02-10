Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,089,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,587,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 284,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

