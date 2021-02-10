Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,517 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 12.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.85. 156,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $206.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

