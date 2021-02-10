Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 938,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 355,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. 178,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

