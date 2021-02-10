Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.35. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,235. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,800 shares of company stock worth $15,646,796. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

