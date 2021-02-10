Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 320,659 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. 8,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,765. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

