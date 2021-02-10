Baker Tilly Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after buying an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,123,000 after buying an additional 215,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $128.69. 29,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

