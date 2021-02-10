Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

OLLI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

