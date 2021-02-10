Baker Tilly Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,400 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

