Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 10,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,439. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.