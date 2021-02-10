Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6,179.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Shares of DG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.19. 8,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,446. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

