Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $2.03 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,555,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,461 shares of company stock worth $37,707,404. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $587.44. 1,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

