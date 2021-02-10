Baker Tilly Financial LLC Invests $2.09 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

