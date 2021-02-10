Baker Tilly Financial LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. 140166 raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.