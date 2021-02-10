Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Tilly Financial LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,042. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

