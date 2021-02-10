Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 77,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,687,656. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.
PFE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.