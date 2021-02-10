Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 310,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 140,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,565,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.