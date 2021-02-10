Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

REGN stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.23. 4,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,177. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.44 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

