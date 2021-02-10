Baker Tilly Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 116,300 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 1.2% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Tilly Financial LLC owned about 2.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 383,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 271,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,991,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,673,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

