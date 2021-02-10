Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 55,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717,596. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $240.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

