Balancer Reaches Market Cap of $296.53 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $296.53 million and approximately $346.88 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $42.70 or 0.00095919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00119854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00201199 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

