Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 13.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price dropped 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.47. Approximately 18,010,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 7,612,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

