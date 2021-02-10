Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

