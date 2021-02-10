BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.20. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 170,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.