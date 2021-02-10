BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.20. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 170,300 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
