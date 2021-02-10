Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 911,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

