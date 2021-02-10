Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,420. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.