Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $14.24. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 716 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.78% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.