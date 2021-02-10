Barclays Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $185.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Gartner stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

