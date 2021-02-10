Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 322,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,062. The firm has a market cap of $455.16 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

