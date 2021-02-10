Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 9%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 606,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 774,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

