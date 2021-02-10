Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a C$42.00 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

ABX stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.58. 1,982,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.08. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company has a market cap of C$50.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

