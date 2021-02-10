BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, BASIC has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00279710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00129590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00088379 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00064192 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

